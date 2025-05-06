Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

On the weekend, police said Carl Chateauvert, 34, of Quebec, was arrested after allegedly smashing the rear passenger window of a parked vehicle in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area on April 30, 2025, and stealing police-issued equipment. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 6, 2025 8:25 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 9:12 am.

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months.

On the weekend, police said Carl Chateauvert, 34, of Quebec, was arrested after allegedly smashing the rear passenger window of a parked vehicle in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area on April 30, 2025, and stealing police-issued equipment.

Authorities stated in a news release published on Tuesday that police officers began investigating a series of thefts from motor vehicles across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in April 2024.

“The man arrested has since been identified as the suspect in that investigation, as well as numerous other incidents across Toronto,” a police spokesperson said.

On May 2, 2025, authorities executed a search warrant and located stolen items and identification belonging to victims of auto thefts. It’s also alleged that the accused used different aliases to evade police and was involved in several incidents where he failed to stop for police, engaging officers in vehicle pursuits in the GTA, including the downtown core.

Police say Chateauvert stabbed 3 men from January to May

It’s further alleged that the accused stabbed two men, aged 41 and 26, in Scarborough’s Kingston Road and Galloway Road area on Jan. 29, 2025. One of those victims was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second victim’s condition is unknown.

Police said on May 1, 2025, the accused stabbed and critically injured a 32-year-old man in the Carlton Street and Parliament Street area in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood. The victim remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accused is now facing additional charges, now exceeding 100 criminal offences, including aggravated assault, 39 counts of failing to comply with a release order, 16 counts of mischief under $5,000, four counts of failing to stop for police, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and 13 counts of theft under $5,000, among others.

Chateauvert also faces 28 charges from police services across the GTA and Quebec.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday. Investigators believe there may be more victims and have shared an image of the accused.

On the weekend, police said Carl Chateauvert, 34, of Quebec, was arrested after allegedly smashing the rear passenger window of a parked vehicle in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area on April 30, 2025, and stealing police-issued equipment. Photo: TPS.
