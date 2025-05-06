Panthers’ Bennett avoids discipline for hit on Maple Leafs’ Stolarz

By Sportsnet

Posted May 6, 2025 10:47 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 11:10 am.

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will not face supplemental discipline for his hit on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has learned. 

The incident occurred midway through the second period of Game 1 on Monday in the second-round series. 

While the Panthers were in the Leafs’ zone on a power play, Bennett appeared to catch Stolarz in the head with his forearm as he was skating past the netminder. No penalty was called on the play. 

Stolarz remained on the ice for a moment and initially stayed in the game, but left a few minutes later. He was seen vomiting on the bench and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation. 

Earlier in the game, Stolarz was hit in the head by the puck on a wrist shot from Panthers forward Sam Reinhart.

Joseph Woll entered in relief and made 17 saves on 20 shots as Toronto fended off Florida to win 5-4.

“Elbow to the head. Clear as day,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube told reporters after the game. “I’m not sure why there’s not a call on it. But, you know, I get it. They miss calls. It’s clearly a penalty.”

Berube was asked if he believed the play warranted a suspension. 

”That’s not up to me. That’s up to the league,” he said. “They’ll do what they think is necessary on that play.” 

Bennett was not made available for media post-game. 

“Hopeful for Anthony and his health,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We love that guy, and we hope he gets better real fast.”

Bennett has four goals and two assists in six games during the playoffs. He recorded 51 points (25 goals and 26 assists) in 76 games during the regular season. 

It’s not the first time Bennett has drawn the ire of the Leafs. Bennett concussed Matthew Knies when he drove him into the boards and took him down during the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He was also not suspended for punching then-Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand in the second round last year.

Stolarz, who made eight saves on nine shots before exiting the game, served as Florida’s backup goaltender last season en route to capturing the Stanley Cup. He signed a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs during the summer. 

