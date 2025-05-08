With the first Trump meeting in the books, the hard work starts now

Prime Minister Mark Carney has made his first trip to the White House to meet President Donald Trump, with Trump heaping praise on Carney. But the meeting wasn’t all sunshine, as the two leaders clashed over trade positions and Trump’s ongoing musings of making Canada the 51st state.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney breaks down the first face-to-face in the Oval Office with Colin Robertson, a former Canadian diplomat who also helped negotiate the first two trade deals between Canada and the U.S. They also discuss where negotiations may go from here, and the hard work that has to be done here at home to buffer our economy from further shocks.