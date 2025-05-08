Victory in Europe Day commemorations underway in Toronto, Ottawa

Veterans arrive to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Nethelands at a ceremony in Toronto on May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2025 11:19 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 11:58 am.

Veterans, members of the Armed Forces and political leaders are gathering at events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Veterans Affairs Canada says Canadians and Allied soldiers accepted the surrender of the German forces in the Netherlands on May 5, 1945.

Remaining German forces then surrendered across Europe and May 8, 1945, was declared Victory in Europe Day.

Veterans Affairs hosted a wreath-laying ceremony today at the Victory-Peace Monument at Toronto’s Coronation Park, with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont among those in attendance.

An event is taking place in Ottawa at the National War Memorial with the chief of the defence staff, Gen. Jennie Carignan, and the Dutch ambassador to Canada.

Other ceremonies are taking place across the country.

With files from Rianna Lim, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

37m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

37m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Leafs take 2-0 series lead vs Panthers

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a recap of a wild Game 2 between the Leafs and Panthers and hears from Leafs’ Nation after the win.

13h ago

0:47
Gardiner Expressway undergoing multi-day emergency repairs

The Gardiner Expressway is undergoing emergency repairs that is said to last for several days as the City of Toronto announced lane restrictions could slow down commute time for motorists.

19h ago

0:30
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in B&E and sexual assault

Toronto Police Service have identified one of three male suspects wanted in connection to a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation.

0:48
Kenneth Lee death trial: Teen sentenced to 9 months probation

One of the eight teen girls who pleaded guilty to the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has been sentenced to nine months of probation.

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.
More Videos