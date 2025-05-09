Filipino BC confirms identities of all 11 people killed in Vancouver festival attack

VANCOUVER — The group that organized the Lapu Lapu Day festival where 11 people were killed last month has released the names of the dead. Filipino BC says in a social media post that its members honour the lives lost in the tragedy and hold their families close in their thoughts.

“May their memory live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved them,” its statement says.

Here is what we know about the 11 victims:

Jendhel Sico

Filipino BC and the Lapu Lapu Day festival said on Instagram that 27-year-old Sico was among the victims of the attack.

A fundraising page organized by Sico’s sister, Maydhel Sico, on the GoFundMe platform, described her as “kind-hearted with a beautiful soul.”

It said Jendhel Sico “lived her life to the fullest” and always had a smile on her face, bringing positivity to everyone she met.

Nerissa Pagkanlungan

Filipino BC and the Lapu Lapu Day festival confirmed that Nerissa Pagkanlungan, 46, was killed when a vehicle rammed into a crowd at the event.

A GoFundMe fundraising page organized by a family member describes her as a loving wife and devoted sister who was cherished by many.

Pagkanlungan also went by the nickname Rizza. “To know Rizza was to truly love her. She was the sweetest soul, kind-hearted, humble, and hardworking person,” the fundraising page said.

It said she immigrated from the Philippines to Winnipeg with her husband in search of a better life before moving to Vancouver to be closer to family.

Maria Victoria Bjarnason

Maria Victoria Bjarnason’s family said she was visiting from the Philippines to see her sons when she was killed at the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

Rhona Doria, a member of Bjarnason’s extended family who spoke on behalf of them at a memorial mass on Monday, said relatives back in the Philippines had been looking forward to her return last week.

“They’re so lost and they’re grieving,” Doria said in an interview.

Doria said Bjarnason, 55, known as Vicky, was “the life of the party. She’s very bubbly. She’s a happy person.”

The family was raising funds to send her body back to the Philippines and support her adult sons, Helgi and Thor, and has received more than $110,000 on the GoFundMe platform.

A message on the fundraiser organized by Vicky Bjarnason’s stepson, Kristjan Bjarnason, said Helgi was holding his mother’s hand and tried to pull her out of the path of the SUV that drove through the festival crowd.

But both were struck by the vehicle, Helgi Bjarnason suffering injuries including a broken leg, the fundraiser said.

It said her sons, who live in British Columbia, are suffering an “unimaginable loss” and they “no longer have any parents in their lives.”

Kristjan Bjarnason later said on GoFundMe that his stepbrother had been released from hospital.

Jenifer Darbellay

Jenifer Darbellay, 50, was an artist and mother of two children, ages seven and 15. Her husband, Noel Johansen, described Darbellay as selfless, creative and empathetic.

Johansen said he was in search of dessert at the festival when the SUV drove through the crowd. He likened the crash to a “tidal wave.”

“It hit us before we knew. I was falling in slow motion trying to save my head from smashing in the pavement,” Johansen said.

Darbellay was killed, while the rest of the family survived.

Johansen said that the day before, the couple was talking about politics and situations in which people seek revenge toward the person who hurt them.

He said she told him, “We need to forgive the perpetrators of the crimes that are committed against us.”

Johansen said he’s now trying to honour that philosophy.

Daniel Samper, Glitza Maria Caicedo and their daughter Glitza Daniela Samper

Daniel Samper, 65, his wife Glitza Maria Caicedo, 60, and their daughter Glitza Daniela Samper, 30, were among 11 people killed at the Filipino festival. The family immigrated along with their son, Alejandro, from Colombia to Vancouver in the early 2000s to start a new life.

Alejandro Samper said in an interview that his family was his whole world, and his parents sacrificed everything to move them to Canada, in part to escape violence in their native Colombia.

Samper said his parents were the “nicest people” who helped many others, and the family was “very, very close.”

Paola Murillo, executive director of community group Latincouver, a group that helps Latin Americans make B.C. their home, is also from Colombia and said there were few Colombians living in Vancouver when Glitza Maria Caicedo — known as Bachita — volunteered with the group in 2013 and 2015.

“She was always with that huge smile and giving, always coming to the festival even if they were not volunteers,” Murillo said.

“If I think about Glitza when I saw her, she always had this beautiful big smile, caring about animals, caring about people.”

Richard Le, Linh Hoang and their daughter Katie Le

Richard Le, 47, was a Realtor who had been attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival with his wife and daughter.

Toan Le said his older brother was always there when he needed help. “I remember when I was a kid, I was bullied, and he stepped in, and he ended up getting beat up,” Le said in an interview.

A statement from Royal Pacific Realty said Richard Le had been with the company for more than 15 years, and he was also a “passionate badminton and tennis coach” who spent countless hours mentoring young people.

David Choi, president of Royal Pacific Realty, said “Richard’s legacy of kindness, mentorship, and professional excellence will live on in the many lives he touched.”

Toan Le said Linh Hoang, 30, was a lovely person and “a dedicated mother” to Katie and 16-year-old stepson Andy, who did not attend the festival and instead stayed home to finish his homework.

Five-year-old Katie Le “was super energetic,” Le said. “She had a very lovable personality, and she really loved just being around people.’

Kira Salim

Kira Salim, 34, was a teacher-counsellor at Fraser River Middle School and New Westminster Secondary School. A statement from the superintendent of the school district said Salim’s wisdom and care for students had a powerful impact.

“Their work, and the great spirit they brought to it, changed lives,” the statement said of Salim.

LGBTQ+ advocacy group New West Pride posted a tribute, saying Salim was “an epic drag king, a wonderful exuberant contributor to our local community, volunteer, activist, local educator, mental health worker.”

The School of Music at the University of B.C. said in a statement on Facebook that Salim worked at the school’s front desk in 2023. They were a “much-loved member of our community,” the post said, noting their roles as an activist and educator.

Murillo said Salim, originally from Brazil, volunteered with Latincouver for the 2022 Latin American Heritage Month celebration and was in charge of the art section.

“Kira was curating a lot of that portion of the activity,” Murillo said, adding Salim also curated for their Day of the Dead — Dia de los Muertos — festival.

Murillo said Salim’s death along with the Samper family has shaken Vancouver’s Latin American community to the core.

“For us, it was one of those moments that we said, ‘Why?’ (They were) somebody who has this open heart to help, to give.”

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May, 9, 2025.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press