Gang member wanted Canada-wide arrested in Vancouver, returned to Ontario

Police in Vancouver have arrested a man who they say is a member of the Zone 43 gang and was wanted nationwide for drugs and firearms offences.

They say the 31-year-old was convicted of 10 different charges after an investigation by the Ottawa Police Service, but fled and has been operating in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood for more than a year.

The department says an arrest warrant was issued in Ontario, but VPD officers were unable to enforce it because it was only valid within a 400-kilometre radius of Ottawa.

It says the VPD Metro Team worked with the Ottawa Police Service and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada this spring to obtain a Canada-wide warrant so he could be arrested.

Police say he was taken into custody on April 30 on more than 10 offences, including possession of a firearm obtained by crime, possession for the purposes of trafficking and failure to appear in court.

They say the man was escorted back to Ontario by VPD officers last weekend, where he was turned over to Ottawa police to face sentencing for his 2022 conviction.

Police say the man is also charged and awaiting trial in Vancouver for possession for the purpose of trafficking related to a March 2024 investigation in the Downtown Eastside.