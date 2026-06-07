3 elderly residents dead in Markham house fire

Three people have died in hospital after being injured in a residential fire that happened in Markham early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Kennedy Road around 6:46 a.m. for reports of two detached homes on fire.

Three elderly residents, which include two women in their 70s and a man in his 80s, were rescued by firefighters and brought to a local hospital with various injuries.

In an update shared with CityNews on Sunday morning, police confirmed that all three victims died in hospital.

Police say there is no indication that the fire is suspicious, and the incident is being treated as a fire investigation.

Footage from the scene shows extensive damage and big plumes of smoke coming from the home.