A small town with a big reputation is taking centre stage in a new documentary about Canada’s national summer sport.

Former Northmen players and brothers Jake and Zack Thompson are the filmmakers behind The Northmen Way, a documentary chronicling the decades-long history of the Orangeville Northmen lacrosse organization.

The project is a love letter to the town, the sport, and the generations of players, coaches, and volunteers who made Orangeville a lacrosse powerhouse.

“This game is in our blood,” said Jake, who co-founded Bumpy Road Productions with his brother after their mother passed away from cancer. “She always said, ‘It’s just a bump in the road.’ That became our mantra and our company.”

The film features exclusive interviews with lacrosse greats, rare archival footage, and explores the deep-rooted culture that’s made Orangeville one of the most respected lacrosse towns in the world.

The Northmen have captured multiple national championships and produced dozens of pro players and coaches. But behind every title is a tradition of mentorship, volunteerism, and a community that shows up for its own.

What began as a tribute has become something more personal. Jake was diagnosed with ALS just as production began – a diagnosis that gave the project even greater urgency and meaning.

“We realized this story isn’t just about lacrosse,” Zack added. “It’s about community, resilience, and legacy.”

The Northmen Way will screen for the community from July 3 to July 6 at the Orangeville Opera House. For updates, visit @northmendoc on Instagram.