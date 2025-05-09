A sixth suspect, a 17-year-old from Toronto, has been arrested and charged in connection with two separate arson incidents at autobody shops in York Region.

York police said the first incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2025. They noted three suspects went into an autobody shop near George Street and Davis Drive, just east of Yonge Street, and used an accelerant to start a fire.

Investigators said the second incident happened three days later in Aurora at around 10:15 p.m. They said two people broke into a garage near Edward and Metcalfe streets, southeast of Yonge Street and Wellington Street East, and used an accelerant to start a fire.

The statement said both arson cases are believed to be “targeted” and “directly related,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances.

Five people, including a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, have already been charged. Investigators have now charged the 17-year-old with arson, break and enter and disguise with intent.

A seventh suspect, Danish, 37, also of Toronto, is currently wanted.

The investigation is still ongoing.