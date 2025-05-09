Sixth suspect, 17, charged in connection to arson at York Region autobody shops

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Meredith Bond and Nick Westoll

Posted May 9, 2025 11:59 am.

A sixth suspect, a 17-year-old from Toronto, has been arrested and charged in connection with two separate arson incidents at autobody shops in York Region.

York police said the first incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2025. They noted three suspects went into an autobody shop near George Street and Davis Drive, just east of Yonge Street, and used an accelerant to start a fire.

Investigators said the second incident happened three days later in Aurora at around 10:15 p.m. They said two people broke into a garage near Edward and Metcalfe streets, southeast of Yonge Street and Wellington Street East, and used an accelerant to start a fire.

The statement said both arson cases are believed to be “targeted” and “directly related,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances.

Five people, including a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, have already been charged. Investigators have now charged the 17-year-old with arson, break and enter and disguise with intent.

A seventh suspect, Danish, 37, also of Toronto, is currently wanted.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

51m ago

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

2h ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

3h ago

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount...

3h ago

Top Stories

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

51m ago

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

2h ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

3h ago

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Indigenous students from northern communities come together in dance

Indigenous students from across the country are in Toronto this week putting the finishing touches on a very special performance.  Audra Brown was at dress rehearsal today as they came together to promote education through the love of dance.

17h ago

4:14
How will the first American Pope lead the Catholic Church?

The Catholic Church has its first American Pope. Barbie Nadeau discusses the surprising choice and which direct Pope Leo XIV could steer the church toward.

17h ago

2:18
Company looking to start hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara signs deal with Ports Toronto

Hoverlink, which wants to launch a Toronto to Niagara hovercraft service has secured a Toronto landing site at Billy Bishop airport. Mayor Olivia Chow says the transportation route is important, but the hovercraft technology still faces challenges.

20h ago

1:46
RAW: Crowd greets new pope in first public appearance

The first American-born pope in history was announced. 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost stepped out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Leo the 14th.

20h ago

1:59
Cardinals have chosen a new pope

Rafael Romo of CNN is in Rome moments after white smoke billowed signalling a new pope has been chosen.

20h ago

More Videos