Statistics Canada to release April job numbers this morning

Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 9, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 5:30 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will release its latest look at the country’s job market for April this morning.

A poll provided by LSEG Data & Analytics shows economists on average expect a gain of 2,500 jobs in the month.

Economists also predict the unemployment rate will rise by a tenth of a point to 6.8 per cent.

The reading follows the March report that saw a loss of 33,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rise a tenth of a percentage point to 6.7 per cent.

It was the biggest job loss since January 2022 as the uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs took their toll on the economy.

The U.S. has imposed tariffs on non-CUSMA compliant imports from Canada as well as sector-specific levies on steel and aluminum and automobiles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount Road just...

8h ago

Self-driving delivery vehicle pilot project coming to Toronto; councillors raise concerns

Some of Toronto's streets will soon serve as the testing grounds for Canadian automotive giant Magna International Inc.'s "automated last-mile delivery vehicles," sparking concerns from city councillors...

13h ago

Lawyer for Coun. Michael Thompson considering mistrial in sex assault case

The defence in the sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson is raising the possibility of a mistrial following testimony on Thursday. Defence lawyer Leora Shemesh objected to...

12h ago

Hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara closer to reality

A company looking to launch a hovercraft service between Toronto and the Niagara Region says it has cleared a major hurdle in getting the transportation service up and running. A new deal with Ports...

14h ago

