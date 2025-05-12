Recount underway in rural Newfoundland riding where Liberal had 12-vote lead

A judicial recount is underway in a rural Newfoundland riding where the Liberals finished with a 12-vote lead.

The recount in the Terra Nova—The Peninsulas riding in central Newfoundland is one of four that Elections Canada ordered after last month’s federal election.

Three of those recounts were automatically triggered because the winning margin was less than one one-thousandth of the valid votes cast in the riding.

In Windsor-Tecumseh, Conservative Kathy Borrelli finished ahead of Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk by 77 votes — just above the threshold for an automatic recount — but an Ontario Superior Court judge last week ordered a review.

A recount has also been ordered for Milton East-Halton Hills South, where the validation process flipped the riding in the Liberals’ favour by just 29 votes. That recount will begin on May 13.

Elections Canada said in an email it could be “a day or two” before the recount in Newfoundland determines whether Liberal Anthony Germain really did beat Conservative Jonathan Rowe.

On Saturday, a recount in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne resulted in the Liberals winning by just one vote.

The party now holds 170 seats in the House of Commons, two shy of the 172 needed for a majority government.

Top Stories

City of Toronto begins preparations for change in blue bin recycling program

Changes are coming to recycling in the City of Toronto, and preliminary preparations begin in May. Starting in 2026, the City will no longer be collecting recycling or be responsible for blue bins....

1h ago

Province plans to impose new rules on how municipalities approve housing developments

The Ford government announced it is going to impose sweeping new rule changes on municipalities in order to speed up the building of new homes, while lowering the costs for developers. The legislation,...

1h ago

Rescue crews respond to reports of sinking boat at west-end marina

Rescue crews were seen in the waters at a marina in Toronto's west end after reports that a sailboat was sinking on Monday morning. Crews were called to the marina near Lakeshore Boulevard and Humber...

2h ago

TSX, U.S. markets higher as U.S. and China call 90-day truce in trade war

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. climbed higher in late-morning trading following news that the U.S. and China have called a 90-day truce in their trade war and lowered tariffs on trade between the...

12m ago

