Suspect arrested in string of Mississauga sexual assaults

Peel Regional Police have arrested a suspect in a series of sexual assaults in Mississauga.

The alleged crimes took place between October 2024 and April 2025.

In the first instance, police say a woman in her 30s was followed by a man on his bicycle in the Monica Drive area at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2024. The suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

On Monday, March 24, 2025, at around 5 a.m., a female in her 30s was in the Redstone Road and Homeside Gardens area when she was followed by a man in a black sedan and allegedly sexually assaulted.

A third incident allegedly took place on April 2 at around 5:30 a.m. when the same suspect is accused of trying to pull a teenage girl into a black sedan in the Redstone and Netherwood roads area.

On Friday, April 4, police arrested Rick Junior Arson, 26, of Mississauga.

He’s facing two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of utter threats to cause death or bodily harm, kidnapping with intent to cause a person to be confined or imprisoned, and assault.

“During the time of the incidents, Arson was (facing charges) for similar offences that occurred in Timmins, Ontario in April 2023. He has since been convicted of those charges and is now awaiting sentencing,” police noted in a release.