Wrestling gold medalist medalist Kyle Snyder charged in prostitution sting

FILE - United States' Kyle Snyder, right, celebrates after winning gold against Cuba's Arturo Silot, left, during the men's 97kg wrestling freestyle final bout at the Pan American Games Santiago, Chile, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2025 11:47 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2025 12:16 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder, one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, was arrested in a prostitution sting, according to police in Columbus.

Snyder, 29, was charged with engaging in prostitution after he was arrested on Friday, according to court records, which did not list an attorney for him. Messages seeking comment from Snyder were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold at age 20 during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, and he followed that up with a silver at the Tokyo Games. He lost in the bronze-medal match at last year’s Olympics in Paris.

He was a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State and has won three world championships.

Just last week, the Real American Freestyle wrestling league announced it had added Snyder to it’s lineup.

The league, with pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan as the commissioner, is slated to hold its first event Aug. 30 in Cleveland.

The Associated Press

