Ontario, Manitoba ink deal to boost interprovincial trade

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew attends a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025. The Manitoba government is promising $150 million for the agricultural sector to help handle tariffs imposed by the United States and China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2025 12:02 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 12:03 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew have signed an agreement to boost the movement of goods and labour between the provinces.

The premiers signed a memorandum of understanding today that includes direct-to-consumer alcohol sales as part of increasing trade.

“Working together with provinces and territories across Canada, we are building a stronger, more competitive and more resilient economy that will protect our workers and communities and tie our country together,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“Today’s MOU is just the latest step we are taking to unlock the enormous potential of true free trade within Canada, which will lower costs for families and add up to $200 billion to our national GDP. I’m grateful to Premier Kinew for his partnership and leadership in getting this MOU done, and I look forward to signing additional MOU’s with other provinces as we move forward.”

Ontario recently signed similar deals with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Ontario has also tabled legislation to do away with all internal trade barriers.

“We’re facing a tariff war on two fronts, and now is the time to build up this country we love so much,” said Manitoba Premier Kinew. “Through this agreement with Ontario, we will unlock more economic opportunities for people in both provinces. As premiers, we are all working toward the common goal of powering our Canadian economy toward the future.”

Nova Scotia has already passed a similar bill, and Prince Edward Island recently introduced legislation to eliminate barriers to trade and labour mobility with reciprocating jurisdictions.

Two-way trade between Ontario and Manitoba stood at $19.5 billion in 2021.

