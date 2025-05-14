Prime Minister Carney holds his first meeting with new cabinet this morning

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters following a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 5:04 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with his new cabinet this morning.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Parliament Hill.

Carney shook up his cabinet Tuesday by moving some key players into new positions and promoting 24 new faces in a move meant to signal change at the top.

While some members of his team were prominent figures in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government — including Dominic LeBlanc, Mélanie Joly, Chrystia Freeland and François-Philippe Champagne — Carney froze out other prominent members of his predecessor’s cabinet.

Carney named 28 full ministers to his cabinet and also appointed a second tier of 10 secretaries of state.

The prime minister has dropped several cabinet veterans from the Trudeau years, including former natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson and former defence minister Bill Blair.

Carney said he sought to balance new perspectives with experience in picking his team and noted half of the ministers are new to the front bench.

Carney vowed Parliament will move at a rapid pace once it starts up again on May 26 and said his government will deliver on its promises with “urgency and determination.”

Carney told reporters Tuesday that his government’s priorities include standing up to the U.S. and developing the “best possible” security and economic relationship.

He said his government will build a single Canadian economy, “reinforce bridges” across labour, business and civil society and advance nation-building investments that will support the “core mission” of creating the strongest economy in the G7.

— With files from Kyle Duggan

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman arrested for allegedly impersonating a nurse to work at long-term-care homes

A woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a nurse to work at various long-term care homes. Toronto police say between June 2020 and June 2024, the suspect was employed at care homes in...

11h ago

TTC tokens, tickets and day passes a thing of the past as of June 1

If you're a TTC rider with tokens, tickets, and day passes lying around, it would be wise to use them up in the coming weeks. As of June 1, 2025, legacy fares will no longer be accepted. Instead, the...

2h ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in York Region

York Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision on King Road, west of Highway 27 on Monday afternoon. Police tell CityNews a truck collided with a motorcycle at around 3:45 p.m. The motorcyclist...

8h ago

City of Toronto euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

After months of dangerous coyote encounters in Liberty Village and Fort York, the City of Toronto says it has euthanized two of the animals responsible for attacking and killing multiple pets. The move...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman arrested for allegedly impersonating a nurse to work at long-term-care homes

A woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a nurse to work at various long-term care homes. Toronto police say between June 2020 and June 2024, the suspect was employed at care homes in...

11h ago

TTC tokens, tickets and day passes a thing of the past as of June 1

If you're a TTC rider with tokens, tickets, and day passes lying around, it would be wise to use them up in the coming weeks. As of June 1, 2025, legacy fares will no longer be accepted. Instead, the...

2h ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in York Region

York Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision on King Road, west of Highway 27 on Monday afternoon. Police tell CityNews a truck collided with a motorcycle at around 3:45 p.m. The motorcyclist...

8h ago

City of Toronto euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

After months of dangerous coyote encounters in Liberty Village and Fort York, the City of Toronto says it has euthanized two of the animals responsible for attacking and killing multiple pets. The move...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Warm weather to fuel thunderstorm risk by the end of the week

The warm temperatures could lead to thunderstorms later this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:41
Tariff uncertainty postpones $15-billion Honda EV project in Ontario

The Japanese automaker warned Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs will worsen its earnings.

14h ago

0:46
Ford announces permanent gas tax cut and a toll free portion of HWY 407

Ontario's premier Doug Ford made a couple announcements in Pickering which has grabbed the attention of drivers across Ontario.

19h ago

2:11
Mark Carney and his new cabinet arrive at Rideau Hall to long applause and cheers

The Prime Minister has given his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players into new positions.

20h ago

2:46
Warm week for Toronto, but cooler by the water

The warm temperatures will continue this week in Toronto but it will be a little chillier down by the water. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

More Videos