Bloc Québécois to challenge Terrebonne election result in court
Posted May 15, 2025 11:43 am.
The Bloc Québécois will launch a legal challenge of the controversial election result in the federal riding of Terrebonne.
Speaking in Ottawa this morning, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said his party intends to contest the result.
The Liberals initially won the riding but it flipped to the Bloc after the results were validated.
A judicial recount later concluded the Liberals had won the riding by a single vote, and Elections Canada declared the result final on Wednesday.
READ: Bloc member who lost by 1 vote in Montreal-area riding considers ‘all options’ after report of ballot problem
But Elections Canada admits that a misprint on an envelope used to mail a special ballot from Terrebonne led to one Bloc voter’s mail-in ballot being returned to her.
Despite the error, Elections Canada spokesperson Matthew McKenna said yesterday “the result of the recount is final.”