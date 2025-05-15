The Bloc Québécois will launch a legal challenge of the controversial election result in the federal riding of Terrebonne.

Speaking in Ottawa this morning, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said his party intends to contest the result.

The Liberals initially won the riding but it flipped to the Bloc after the results were validated.

A judicial recount later concluded the Liberals had won the riding by a single vote, and Elections Canada declared the result final on Wednesday.

But Elections Canada admits that a misprint on an envelope used to mail a special ballot from Terrebonne led to one Bloc voter’s mail-in ballot being returned to her.

Despite the error, Elections Canada spokesperson Matthew McKenna said yesterday “the result of the recount is final.”