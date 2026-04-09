Detector dog sniffs out 40kg of undeclared beef and chicken in luggage at Pearson

Detector dog Moby poses with undeclared meat discovered in a traveller's luggage at Pearson Airport. CBSA

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 9, 2026 11:33 am.

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) detector dog sniffed out 40 kilograms of undeclared beef and chicken that was stashed in a travellers’s luggage at Toronto Pearson Airport late last month.

CBSA tells CityNews their dog, Moby, caught scent of the meat in a traveller’s luggage arriving from Nigeria on March 27.

“The food products were seized and the traveller was fined,” CBSA said while reminding travellers that they are required by law to declare all food, plant and animal products coming into Canada.

It’s the second time in a month that CBSA reported a large haul of undeclared meat at Pearson.

On March 8, detector dog, Dharla, found twenty-two kilograms of raw meat, including duck, pigeon, chicken and rabbit, that arrived at Pearson from Egypt.

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