Ontario’s DriveON inspection program not yet fraud proof, shop owner says

In a follow up to a story Speakers Corner has covered multiple times before, there are new concerns about Ontario’s DriveON big vehicle inspection program, which was launched last year.

The owner of a licensed inspection shop in Pickering reached out to Speakers Corner after noticing what he calls cases of suspected fraud.

“The average weight of a truck going down the road is 85,000 pounds. You don’t want an 85,000-pound truck that passed this inspection illegally slamming into your car,” said Steve Shipton.

He said the DriveON program, which completely changed how inspection shops like his perform inspections, was initiated to root out fraud. Inspection facilities are now required to use a government-issued computer tablet, which technicians connect to the vehicle.

According to the MTO, it combines the heavy-duty diesel vehicle emissions testing program and the Motor Vehicle Inspection Stations (MVIS) program into one digital inspection program.

Under the new system, the inspection process is done the same way as in the past but supporting photos and documents must now be uploaded online by the mechanic performing the inspection. Auditors at Parsons Inc., a U.S. based private company contracted by Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation (MTO), then monitor the process and only after all the proper steps are taken, are mechanics allowed to print passing yellow stickers which come with a QR code.

Shipton said the process, when done thoroughly, can take anywhere from three to six hours.

“It takes longer but the system when done properly works and I support these changes but I have witnessed a few cases of fraud,” he said.

He gave us a few examples. Recently, a big rig truck was brought into his shop needing major repairs just weeks after it had received a passing DriveON yellow inspection sticker at another shop.

“That safety inspection was done in an hour and 10 minutes, and when it came here, it needed approximately $30,000 worth of work. The brakes were shot. The kingpins were worn out. It had massive amounts of major defects that would be impossible to be missed,” Shipton said.

He also witnessed a shop performing mobile safety inspections, something strictly prohibited.

Under the new system, all inspections must be done inside the facility where the tablet is registered.

“These tablets are GPS tracked and it is fraud if you take your tablet off the property,” he said.

Speakers Corner also found yellow inspection stickers being sold on Facebook Marketplace. One of them was being sold for $250.

“Basically, all you have to do is send them a photo of your truck and the ownership, and they would send you a sticker, no inspection needed,” Shipton said. “This all falls on the Ministry of Transportation to enforce these laws.”

Shipton has been sounding the alarm, sending the MTO emails with pictures and details of suspected fraud asking them to better enforce the rules but worries those concerns are not being taken seriously.

“They need to do better. The integrity of the system goes with enforcement,” he said.

Speakers Corner requested an interview with Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria to address the concerns but staff said he was unavailable. A spokesperson responded to our questions by saying MTO takes all safety complaints seriously and has taken multiple steps to address these concerns.

When we asked how specifically they’re addressing Shipton’s concerns, they said MTO is not able to speak to any investigations currently underway.

Shipton plans to continue adding pressure for more enforcement saying this is an issue impacting everyone sharing the roads.

“My wife and kids, as well as extended family drive on Ontario roads. As licensed technicians we all have an obligation to up-hold the law and make sure vehicles are safe for the road. I take this very seriously, I hope the director and ministry do as well,” he said

