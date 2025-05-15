Ontario budget to favour spending over balance amid tariff impacts

Peter Bethlenfalvy is sworn in as the Minister of Finance during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 5:03 am.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is signalling that his government’s budget will favour spending over balanced books, as a way to keep the economy afloat in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to table the 2025-26 budget later today.

Ford has said the province can always balance the budget in a year or two, but for now he wants to spend on infrastructure and programs to keep people employed or get them retrained.

He says he doesn’t believe in slashing and burning, especially during tough economic times.

The province’s last major fiscal update, the fall economic statement, had eyed a balanced budget for 2026-27, but that came before the election of Trump and the implementation of tariffs.

A recent report from Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office said American tariffs will reduce demand for Ontario’s exports, slowing real GDP growth from the projected 1.7 per cent to 0.6 per cent, which “implies that a modest recession would occur in 2025.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

7h ago

Woman charged after child, 4, allegedly pushed off Toronto condo balcony

A woman has been charged after a four-year-old child was allegedly pushed off the balcony of a Toronto condo building. Police were called to the complex on Monday after a young child was located on...

13h ago

Getaway driver in Canada's largest gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. firearms charge

A man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson International Airport has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United...

44m ago

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

7h ago

Woman charged after child, 4, allegedly pushed off Toronto condo balcony

A woman has been charged after a four-year-old child was allegedly pushed off the balcony of a Toronto condo building. Police were called to the complex on Monday after a young child was located on...

13h ago

Getaway driver in Canada's largest gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. firearms charge

A man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson International Airport has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

0:38
TTC Dundas Station is getting a new name following overwhelming vote

As the city removes references of the name Dundas, the TTC board has voted to change the name to 'TMU Station'.

14h ago

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.

14h ago

0:46
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marlon Downey, who is wanted on more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, extortion, and aggravated assault.

15h ago

2:35
City euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

A controversial call by the city, two coyotes euthanized after a string of deadly pet attacks. But was it the right move? Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos