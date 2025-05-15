Two children critically injured in Oshawa crash, alleged impaired driver charged

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Image courtesy: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 15, 2025 8:37 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 8:48 am.

Two children, aged five and 10, are in hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with an alleged impaired driver in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers were notified of a T-bone collision in the Taunton Road and Stevenson Road North area at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the crash involved a 2000 Ford Mustang and a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, with the driver of the Mustang fleeing his vehicle on foot shortly after the collision. The male driver was quickly located by responding officers.

Three passengers inside the Mustang remained at the scene and were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Children critically injured in T-bone crash

Police said there were four occupants of the Hyundai Elantra, including a 41-year-old male driver, who was extricated and transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

A 33-year-old female passenger was trapped and, after a lengthy extrication, was freed and taken to a local-area hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said a five-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy from Whitby were rushed to a Toronto-area hospital with critical injuries. The 10-year-old is said to be in stable condition, while the five-year-old is currently listed in serious condition.

Aditya Singh, 29, of Oshawa, is facing several charges, including five counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance and failing to remain causing bodily harm. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

