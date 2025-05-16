Oakville man charged for allegedly scamming new Canadians in employment fraud scheme

Halton Regional Police have laid charges against an Oakville man who allegedly targeted new Canadians in an employment fraud scheme to commit identity theft.

Police began the investigation in April, looking into reports of a person targeting recent immigrants, many of whom were Uber or Lyft drivers.

They allege the suspect would pose as an executive with Toyota Motor Company and offer potential victims employment.

He would convince his victims to give him sensitive personal documents and information like passports, social insurance numbers, banking information and government ID, police said.

The suspect then allegedly used the information to buy mobile phones and motor vehicles as well as obtain a residential lease using a false identity.

Being new to Canada, and unfamiliar with employment standards, the victims were vulnerable to this type of suspected scam. Three such victims were identified as a result of the investigation.

On Wednesday, 53-year-old Rafael Layton was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, false pretenses and fail to comply with release order.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police believe there may be more alleged victims who have not come forward yet. They say the accused used aliases including Rafiq and Ali.

A photo of Layton has been released and police are encouraging anyone who believes they have been defrauded by him to contact them.