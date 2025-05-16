Ontario investing $38 million to revamp Wasaga Beach

Ontario announced today it will invest nearly $40 million to help revitalize Wasaga Beach.

Premier Doug Ford says $25 million will go toward rebuilding the Nancy Island Historic Site.

That site features an old museum that highlights the fight between the HMS Nancy that captured two U.S. schooners before being sunk during the War of 1812.

The province will also spend $11 million on roads around the beach to support both tourism and a planned 3,000-home development and a further $2 million to help revitalize downtown Wasaga Beach.

Ford also says part of the beach the province owns will be transferred to the town on the condition that it always remains public.

Tourism Minister Stan Cho says the province will soon launch a marketing campaign to help draw people to hot spots around the province, including the world’s longest freshwater beach in Wasaga.