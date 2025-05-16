Ontario investing $38 million to revamp Wasaga Beach

File photo of Wasaga Beach.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2025 1:36 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 2:01 pm.

Ontario announced today it will invest nearly $40 million to help revitalize Wasaga Beach.

Premier Doug Ford says $25 million will go toward rebuilding the Nancy Island Historic Site.

That site features an old museum that highlights the fight between the HMS Nancy that captured two U.S. schooners before being sunk during the War of 1812.

The province will also spend $11 million on roads around the beach to support both tourism and a planned 3,000-home development and a further $2 million to help revitalize downtown Wasaga Beach.

Ford also says part of the beach the province owns will be transferred to the town on the condition that it always remains public.

Tourism Minister Stan Cho says the province will soon launch a marketing campaign to help draw people to hot spots around the province, including the world’s longest freshwater beach in Wasaga.

Top Stories

Hockey players' sex assault trial to continue with judge alone after jury dismissed

The sexual assault case of five hockey players faced another major upheaval Friday, abruptly converting from a jury to a judge alone in order to avoid a mistrial that would have rebooted the proceedings...

32m ago

No more jail time for girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Kenneth Lee death

A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deadly group attack on a homeless man in Toronto was sentenced to 15 months of probation on Friday, with the judge taking into account the time she has...

27m ago

Teen boys wanted for allegedly setting off fireworks on TTC bus

Toronto police are investigating after a group of teenage boys set off fireworks on a TTC bus on Thursday afternoon. Officers said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. on a bus in the Kingston Road...

1h ago

Toronto magic mushroom dispensaries targeted in city-wide shootings in last 3 nights

Toronto police are investigating after a magic mushroom dispensary was the target of gunfire, the latest of several similar incidents confirmed across the city this week. Officers responded to reports...

4h ago

