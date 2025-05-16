Pedestrian in her 30s struck by hit-and-run driver in Scarborough, police say

Police are on the hunt for a driver who allegedly struck a female pedestrian in Scarborough and then left the scene of the collision.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the crash happened near Bridlewood Boulevard and Sheppard Avenue East, at approximately 9:07 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say a woman in her 30s was struck by a black compact car. Her condition was not immediately known.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle sustained damage to its windshield.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.