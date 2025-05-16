3 arrested, 3 at large, after series of residential break-ins across York Region

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 16, 2025 2:43 pm.

An investigation into a rash of overnight residential break-ins across York Region has resulted in the arrests of three people, while three additional suspects remain at large.

Project Lone Wolf, which was launched in October 2024, focused on a group of suspects believed responsible for breaking into several unoccupied homes throughout the fall and winter months.

“The suspects carried out coordinated overnight break and enters stealing jewelry, handbags, cash and other items that could be easily transported from the residence to waiting vehicles,” a York Regional Police release outlined.

York Regional Police Integrated Property Crime Task Force (ICPTF) officers collaborated with other police forces to help identify suspects and gather evidence.

Their work resulted in the arrests of three suspects, with warrants issued for three more who remain at large.

Lucien Viau, 52, of Oshawa, Shane Charles, 48, of Whitby, and Robert Mills, 67, of Whitby, all face charges of break and enter and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The outstanding suspects have been identified as; Sean Mackey, 47, of no fixed address (pictured below), Patricia Mackey-Moreira, 22, of Toronto, and an 18-year-old male.

Sean Mackey, 47, sought in connection with the investigation. (York Regional Police/handout)

“The suspects are encouraged to seek legal advice and turn themselves in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to them could be subject to criminal charges,” the release adds.

As a result of search warrants executed at residences in Oshawa, numerous items have been recovered.

Police are urging anyone who may have been victimized in a break-in to check and see if their property has been recovered.

“There will be a process to verify ownership before collecting any property,” police add.

