Suspect wanted in connection with 2 Danforth break-ins

Police are looking for a suspect who is accused of breaking into a business in the Danforth neighbourhood earlier this week.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) say the incident allegedly happened on Wednesday at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the area of Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue.

The suspect is accused of stealing property, including an unspecified quantity of cash, before fleeing the area.

Later that morning, authorities say the same suspect allegedly broke into another business in the same area and fled at approximately 4:30 a.m. with some cash.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect. They were last seen wearing a light-coloured jacket with a logo on the left arm, dark blue jeans or pants, dark-coloured boots, a face mask, sunglasses and gloves.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact police.