19-year-old facing weapons, stolen property charges after traffic stop in Mississauga

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. x/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted May 17, 2025 9:59 am.

A 19-year-old is facing multiple weapons charges following a traffic stop in Mississauga.

Provincial police say they observed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive on Friday.

Investigators say cannabis was found “readily available” in the vehicle, and a further search also uncovered an edged weapon, an imitation firearm, a face mask, as well as stolen property.

The driver, who was known to police, was taken into custody and has been charged with multiple weapons offences, failing to comply and possession of stolen property.

