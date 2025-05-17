Jets GM says Mark Scheifele’s father, Brad Scheifele, died unexpectedly overnight

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele stands on the ice during warm-ups before an NHL hockey game against the Utah Hockey Club, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2025 2:49 pm.

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said the organization was doing everything it can to support forward Mark Scheifele after the death of his father overnight. 

Cheveldayoff, who held a media availability Saturday at American Airlines Center, said Brad Scheifele’s death was unexpected.

“We wish to give (Mark’s) family our most sincere condolences and obviously ask that everybody respect his and their privacy at this time,” Cheveldayoff said.

The Jets were scheduled to play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their second-round NHL playoff series on Saturday night. It wasn’t immediately clear if Scheifele would play. 

“It’s a terrible loss,” said Jets captain Adam Lowry. “It’s tough to put into words how gutted we all feel for Mark and his family.”

The players were told the news before the team’s optional skate, Cheveldayoff said.

Head coach Scott Arniel, who returned to the team hotel to support Scheifele after the players were advised, was expected to hold a late afternoon media availability.

The Jets entered play needing a victory to force a deciding game on Monday at Canada Life Centre. 

Scheifele, a top-line centre on the team, had 87 points (39-48) in 82 games this past season. The 32-year-old native of Kitchener, Ont., has 10 points (4-6) in 10 playoff games this spring. 

There was no immediate word on the cause of his father’s death. 

“That’s such a big loss, that’s your mentor, that’s the person you looked up to growing up,” Lowry said. “That’s the person you want to be like. So I think there’s just a lot of little things that you’ve got to do to really make sure Mark feels supported today and moving forward.”

Lowry added that Brad Scheifele had an “infectious laugh” and energy that “was unmatched.”

“Just his joy and excitement for life and he really passed it down to Mark,” he said. “But I think his positivity, his outlook on life, (he was) just a genuinely happy person and (it’s) a terrible loss obviously.”

