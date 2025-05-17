Renewed ground, air search efforts planned for missing Nova Scotia children

Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lily Sullivan, right, missing from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia, in the community of Lansdowne Station are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2025 8:55 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2025 8:56 am.

Officials are planning air and ground searches today for two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for over two weeks.

Six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother Jack Sullivan were reported missing on May 2 from their home in Lansdowne Station, N.S., about 140 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

RCMP say police and search-and-rescue teams will focus on specific areas around the road where the home is located.

A search that began the day the children were reported missing was scaled back on May 7, with police saying there was little chance they could have survived so many days in the heavily wooded area.

RCMP say they searched bodies of water around Lansdowne Station on May 8 and 9 but didn’t find any evidence.

Police said earlier this week that more than 180 tips had been received from the public and that 35 people had been identified to be formally interviewed, including the children’s family members.

