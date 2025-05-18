Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer

U.S President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images © 2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 18, 2025 4:19 pm.

Last Updated May 18, 2025 4:20 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto's west end early Sunday morning. Police say just after 12:30 a.m., a Dodge...

39m ago

Maple Leafs will have Matthew Knies in lineup for Game 7 vs. Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs just got a welcome dose of good news. Top-line winger Matthew Knies will play the winner-take-all Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, head coach Craig Berube confirmed...

4h ago

Woman seriously injured after falling or jumping out of moving vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

Police are investigating the circumstances after a woman was seriously injured in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto police say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, either fell...

6h ago

Economists expect end of consumer carbon price pulled down April inflation to 1.6%

OTTAWA — Canadian motorists were paying less at the pump in April after the Liberals nixed the consumer carbon price — a move economists expect will help keep inflation around the Bank of Canada's...

8h ago

Top Stories

3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto's west end early Sunday morning. Police say just after 12:30 a.m., a Dodge...

39m ago

Maple Leafs will have Matthew Knies in lineup for Game 7 vs. Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs just got a welcome dose of good news. Top-line winger Matthew Knies will play the winner-take-all Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, head coach Craig Berube confirmed...

4h ago

Woman seriously injured after falling or jumping out of moving vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

Police are investigating the circumstances after a woman was seriously injured in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto police say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, either fell...

6h ago

Economists expect end of consumer carbon price pulled down April inflation to 1.6%

OTTAWA — Canadian motorists were paying less at the pump in April after the Liberals nixed the consumer carbon price — a move economists expect will help keep inflation around the Bank of Canada's...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.

2h ago

2:02
Slight chance of showers on Sunday

Below seasonal temperatures are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

20h ago

2:20
Metrolinx and ONxpress end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

If you take GO transit or the UP Express, there's a big shakeup behind the scenes. A major deal that was supposed to transform how those systems run has been scrapped. just months before it was set to begin. Catalina Gillies breaks down what happened

22h ago

3:07
Maple Leafs defeat Florida Panthers 2-0 forcing game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to pull a gutsy game 6 victory against the Florida panthers forcing a game 7. As Jazan Grewal reports, leafs fans couldn’t be happier.
2:08
Toronto police investigating after illegal magic mushroom shops across the city were riddled with bullets

Illegal magic mushroom dispensaries have become the target of gun violence in the city, with police saying 8 incidents have been reported in just three days. Shauna Hunt with the growing concerns for public safety.
More Videos