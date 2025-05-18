Panthers beat Leafs 6-1 in Game 7 showdown

TORONTO, ON - MAY 18: Bobby McMann #74 of the Toronto Maple Leafs checks Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scotiabank Arena on May 18, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/NHLI via Getty Images) 2025 NHLI

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 18, 2025 10:20 pm.

Last Updated May 18, 2025 10:23 pm.

The Florida Panthers are off to another Eastern Conference final.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are once again left to pick up the pieces.

Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists each as Florida throttled Toronto 6-1 in a dominant effort to take Game 7 and win the teams’ second-round playoff series Sunday.

Seth Jones, with a goal and an assist, Anton Lundell, Jonah Gadjovich and Sam Reinhart also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Aleksander Barkov also had two assists.

Florida will play the Carolina Hurricanes for a spot in another title series. Game 1 goes Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

Max Domi replied for Toronto, which now heads into an uncertain off-season.

The Leafs led the Atlantic Division matchup 2-0 on the back of consecutive home victories before the Panthers won three straight to go up 3-2, including a 6-1 whitewash in Game 5 that looked a lot like Sunday.

Toronto staved off elimination with a 2-0 road decision Friday, but were unable to match Florida’s desperation from puck drop in the winner-take-all finale.

The Leafs, who have won just two series in 11 tries across the Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner era, now pivot to a potentially turbulent summer. Marner is set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, while John Tavares is also on an expiring deal.

Team president Brendan Shanahan — the unwavering supporter of the franchise’s core of talented forwards led by Matthews, Marner, Tavares and William Nylander — is also without a contract beyond this season.

Toronto is now 0-7 in Game 7s, and 0-6 with Marner and Matthews dating back to 2018, in the NHL’s salary cap era.

More coming.

Top Stories

Wildfires force more than 800 to evacuate northwestern Ontario First Nation

Wildfires have forced more than 800 residents to evacuate their northwestern Ontario First Nation. Chief Waylon Scott of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nation, which sits about 100 kilometres...

53m ago

Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday. Biden was seen by doctors last week after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule...

4h ago

3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto's west end early Sunday morning. Police say just after 12:30 a.m., a Dodge...

2h ago

Woman seriously injured after falling or jumping out of moving vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

Police are investigating a personal injury collision on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a 29-year-old woman to a hospital early Sunday morning. According to the Toronto Police Service, a black Infinity...

4h ago

