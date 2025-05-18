Woman seriously injured after falling or jumping out of moving vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By John Marchesan

Posted May 18, 2025 7:26 am.

Last Updated May 18, 2025 10:09 am.

Police are investigating the circumstances after a woman was seriously injured in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto police say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, either fell or jumped out of a moving vehicle on the expressway near Dufferin Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

She was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle has since been located.

Police provided no further details about the relationship between the two or what may have led up to the incident.

