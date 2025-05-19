Nightly lane closures coming to the Don Valley Parkway

File photo of the Don Valley Parkway. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By Joseph Ryan

Posted May 19, 2025 11:56 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2025 1:07 pm.

Drivers in Toronto will see overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) as crews work on the Eastern/Adelaide Bridge rehabilitation project.

Ramp closures and lane restrictions will occur between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting from Tuesday May 20 to Thursday May 22.

This city says this is all part of ongoing work to upgrade the Eastern Avenue and Adelaide Street bridge structures.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the overnight closures.

Top Stories

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

34m ago

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after what he described as an “excellent” call with Russian President...

1h ago

Victoria Day 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed, where to watch fireworks

Here comes the first unofficial long weekend of the summer. While summer-like conditions are in store for Friday, a portion of Saturday will see rain and then cooler air returns for the rest of the...
Singer Dawn Richard says Sean 'Diddy' Combs threatened her with death after she saw him beat Cassie

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dawn Richard told jurors at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Monday that the hip-hop mogul threatened to kill her if she told anyone she saw him physically abusing...

59m ago

