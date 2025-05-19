Nightly lane closures coming to the Don Valley Parkway

Drivers in Toronto will see overnight lane restrictions and ramp closures along the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) as crews work on the Eastern/Adelaide Bridge rehabilitation project.

Ramp closures and lane restrictions will occur between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting from Tuesday May 20 to Thursday May 22.

This city says this is all part of ongoing work to upgrade the Eastern Avenue and Adelaide Street bridge structures.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and use alternate routes during the overnight closures.