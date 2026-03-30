Elderly woman struck by a vehicle in Regent Park
Posted March 30, 2026 4:53 pm.
Last Updated March 30, 2026 4:54 pm.
An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Regent Park on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Dundas Street East and Sackville Street just after 4 p.m.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved remained on the scene.
Dundas is closed between Regent Street and Sackville while Sackville is closed both ways at Dundas.