Elderly woman struck by a vehicle in Regent Park

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Regent Park on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Dundas Street East and Sackville Street just after 4 p.m.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Dundas is closed between Regent Street and Sackville while Sackville is closed both ways at Dundas.