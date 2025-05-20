WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Oshawa

A truck burst into flames after crashing into a wall on Highway 401, causing major traffic congestion for more than four hours.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 20, 2025 12:44 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 1:01 pm.

Two lanes on the eastbound portion of Hwy. 401 at Ritson Road remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying beer cans crashed and erupted into flames in Oshawa during rush hour.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, forcing lane closures in the area. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the driver of the tractor-trailer crashed into a concrete wall, resulting in a fire.

No injuries were reported. Police said the tractor-trailer was carrying aluminum cans.

“The load was beer cans. Brand new beer cans,” said OPP Const. Taylor Konkle. “We’re in the process of cleaning it up. Please be patient with us and drive safe.”

One eastbound lane reopened at 10 a.m., and clean-up efforts are ongoing. OPP said the two right lanes on the highway are closed. It’s not clear when the highway will fully reopen.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

