Thousands protest after a suspected drone strike kills 4 children in northwest Pakistan

CAPTION CORRECTS TO MATCH TEXT STORY - People participate in Tiranga Yatra or tricolor march to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor under which India struck targets inside Pakistan it said were affiliated with militants responsible for the massacre of 26 tourists last month in Indian-controlled Kashmir, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

By Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2025 4:43 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 5:47 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suspected drone strike killed four children and wounded five others in northwest Pakistan, prompting thousands of residents to stage a protest by placing the children’s bodies on a main road to demand justice, local elders said on Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind Monday’s attack in Mir Ali, which has been a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, and there was no comment from the army.

“We are not blaming anyone, but we want justice, and the government should tell us who killed our children,” local tribal elder Mufti Baitullah said.

He warned that the protest, currently staged at one regional roadblock, could expand if authorities fail to answer.

“We will not bury the bodies until we are told who is responsible for killing our innocent children,” he said, as people chanted “we want justice.”

There have been civilian casualties in military strikes in some parts of the country in recent years. In March, 11 people, including women and children, were killed when a drone attack targeted a house in the northwestern city of Mardan.

A statement by the provincial government at the time had only said that there was “collateral damage” in an operation that was conducted to target militants in a remote village. Residents in March also rallied until the government agreed to compensate the victims’ families.

Abdullah Khan, the managing director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies think tank, said Tuesday that militants also have been using quadcopters to target troops, but it still was unclear who was responsible for the drone attack in Mir Ali.

The latest civilian casualties came amid ongoing military operations against the Pakistani Taliban, which have a strong presence in Mir Ali, a city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban, and they often target troops in the region.

Nayak Muhammad Dawar, a provincial minister, condemned the attack in a statement Tuesday. He said that investigations were ongoing.

Mir Ali and nearby districts located near Afghanistan were long a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. The TTTP have stepped up attacks in the region in recent months.

___

Rasool Khan contributed to this report.

Riaz Khan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

6h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

10h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

34m ago

Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches. The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and...

6h ago

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

6h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

10h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

34m ago

Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches. The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

10h ago

2:20
Major disagreement on how to solve transit issues along Bathurst street in Toronto

Transit riders and business owners sound off on proposed changes to solve transit issues along a busy Toronto corridor. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.
More Videos