breaking

Stephen Lewis, former politician and social activist, dies at 88

Former Ontario NDP leader Stephen Lewis speaks during the 2016 NDP Federal Convention in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday, April 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2026 12:22 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2026 12:41 pm.

Former politician and longtime Canadian social activist Stephen Lewis has died.

Lewis, Canada’s former ambassador to the United Nations and one-time leader of the NDP in Ontario, was 88.

He is the father of Avi Lewis, who was elected leader of the federal NDP on Sunday.

The Stephen Lewis Foundation announced his death on its website today.

Lewis held multiple posts with the UN after his four-year stint as Canada’s ambassador, including as a special adviser to then secretary-general Kofi Annan, as deputy director of UNICEF and as the UN’s special envoy for HIV-AIDS in Africa.

In 2003, he co-founded the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which as of last year had raised more than $200 million for grassroots organizations fighting AIDS on the ground in Africa.

With files from Sheryl Ubelacker, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Men who disguised as construction workers charged in $1M break‑and‑enter ring, Toronto police say

Toronto police say three men have been arrested in connection with a six‑month investigation into a series of high‑end residential break‑and‑enters in Toronto and York Region, where suspects allegedly...

4h ago

'Elderly' couple killed in overnight house fire in North York

A man and a woman are dead after a house fire broke out in North York early on Tuesday morning. Toronto fire crews were called to the residence on Anthia Drive in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue...

2h ago

Victim Services Toronto expanding 'Ask for Angela' safety initiative ahead of World Cup soccer influx

Victim Services Toronto (VST) is expanding its Ask For Angela safety initiative as the city prepares to welcome more than 300,000 World Cup soccer fans this summer. The program, which originated in...

47m ago

Portion of WB 401 closed in Whitby due to crash, diesel spill

A portion of the westbound Highway 401 is closed in Whitby after a collision. A transport truck was involved in a crash leading to a diesel spill. The westbound 401 is closed at Brock Street and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Men who disguised as construction workers charged in $1M break‑and‑enter ring, Toronto police say

Toronto police say three men have been arrested in connection with a six‑month investigation into a series of high‑end residential break‑and‑enters in Toronto and York Region, where suspects allegedly...

4h ago

'Elderly' couple killed in overnight house fire in North York

A man and a woman are dead after a house fire broke out in North York early on Tuesday morning. Toronto fire crews were called to the residence on Anthia Drive in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue...

2h ago

Victim Services Toronto expanding 'Ask for Angela' safety initiative ahead of World Cup soccer influx

Victim Services Toronto (VST) is expanding its Ask For Angela safety initiative as the city prepares to welcome more than 300,000 World Cup soccer fans this summer. The program, which originated in...

47m ago

Portion of WB 401 closed in Whitby due to crash, diesel spill

A portion of the westbound Highway 401 is closed in Whitby after a collision. A transport truck was involved in a crash leading to a diesel spill. The westbound 401 is closed at Brock Street and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Severe thunderstorm watches end but showers up to 75 mm could still hit GTA

Severe thunderstorm watches for Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, Peel Regions, and Niagara ended early on Tuesday, though Environment Canada still cautioned for flooding in some areas as a result of torrential downpours.

4h ago

2:41
'Elderly' couple dead following North York house fire

Toronto Fire says an "elderly man and a woman" died in hospital after a house fire near Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue on Tuesday morning.

1h ago

2:48
The Aga Khan visits Toronto to help open new multi-generational community complex

A world leader in Toronto opening a new building with a new way of living. Afua Baah has the details on what Generations Toronto has to offer residents now and in the years to come.

19h ago

2:13
Wild spring weather ride on tap this week

The weather will be up and down this week with a temperature rollercoaster, storms and even potential freezing rain Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

0:40
CN rail train derails near St. Catharines, polyethylene spills from one car

An investigation is underway on what caused a CN rail train to derail near St. Catharines, where one car filled with polyethylene spilled over. No injuries or dangers to the public were reported.

22h ago

More Videos