WHO members adopt a ‘pandemic agreement’ born out of the disjointed global COVID response

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), applauds as member countries approve an agreement to combat future pandemics, during the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP)

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2025 4:25 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2025 5:46 am.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s member countries on Tuesday approved an agreement to better prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics in the wake of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus.

Sustained applause echoed in a Geneva hall hosting the WHO’s annual assembly as the measure — debated and devised over three years — passed without opposition.

The treaty guarantees that countries which share virus samples will receive tests, medicines and vaccines. Up to 20% of such products would be given to the WHO to ensure poorer countries have some access to them when the next pandemic hits.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has touted the agreement as “historic” and a sign of multilateralism at a time when many countries are putting national interests ahead of shared values and cooperation.

Dr. Esperance Luvindao, Namibia’s health minister and the chair of a committee that paved the way for Tuesday’s adoption, said that the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted huge costs “on lives, livelihoods and economies.”

“We — as sovereign states — have resolved to join hands, as one world together, so we can protect our children, elders, frontline health workers and all others from the next pandemic,” Luvindao added. “It is our duty and responsibility to humanity.”

The treaty’s effectiveness will face doubts because the United States — which poured billions into speedy work by pharmaceutical companies to develop COVID-19 vaccines — is sitting out, and because countries face no penalties if they ignore it, a common issue in international law.

The U.S., traditionally the top donor to the U.N. health agency, was not part of the final stages of the agreement process after the Trump administration announced a U.S. pullout from the WHO and funding to the agency in January.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

6h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

10h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

34m ago

Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches. The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and...

6h ago

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 3 kids were killed in Highway 401 crash by an alleged drunk driver

It was a weekend that began with singing and dancing, but ended in tragedy.  On Saturday, Jenelle Galve was celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend with her sister, Jade, and both of their kids...

6h ago

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post received a strike notice Monday from the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week — for the second time...

10h ago

Man suffers serious head injury in Leslieville hit and run

A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood. Traffic Services tells CityNews a man in his 30s was at a crosswalk in the Queen...

34m ago

Man accused of ramming car into a commercial building in The Beaches

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a “suspicious incident” in The Beaches. The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

10h ago

2:20
Major disagreement on how to solve transit issues along Bathurst street in Toronto

Transit riders and business owners sound off on proposed changes to solve transit issues along a busy Toronto corridor. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.
More Videos