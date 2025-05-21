Docuseries on Edmonton Oilers dynasty coming from Ryan Reynolds’ production house

Edmonton Oilers' Wayne Gretzky, right, and Mark Messier hold up the Stanley Cup trophy, May 26, 1988 following their 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals in Edmonton. (AP photo/Rusty Kennedy)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2025 12:12 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2025 12:38 pm.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Oilers’ NHL reign in the 1980s will be the subject of a new docuseries from Ryan Reynolds’ production house Maximum Effort.

Producers say “The Great Ones” will offer “an unprecedented look at the lives and careers” of the Oilers players who helped the team win five Stanley Cups between 1984 and 1990.

The five-part series will feature new interviews with stars of the Oilers dynasty — who included Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier — as well as rivals, broadcasters, managers and other characters behind the scenes.

Emmy-winning filmmaker Austin Andrews, who helmed the Netflix drama series “Julie and the Phantoms,” is directing.

The series will premiere on Super Channel in the winter of 2027.

The Oilers are currently chasing their first Cup since 1990 with a Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars.

Reynolds’ production company is making the series in collaboration with Score G Productions, Fennessey Films, Super Channel and OEG Sports & Entertainment.

Maximum Effort is also behind the sports docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham,” which follows the rise of a Welsh soccer team owned by Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney. It’s now in its fourth season on FX.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Bell internet, mobile outage affecting customers in Ontario and Quebec

An internet and mobile outage has left some Bell customers in Ontario and Quebec without service on Wednesday morning. "Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an Internet service interruption....

updated

19m ago

Three to hospital following 2-alarm fire in East York

Three people are in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial business connected to a residence in East York. Toronto Fire Services were dispatched to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth...

4h ago

Hamilton police charge man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women

Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable criminal offences. Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was...

3h ago

Ontario couple charged with bestiality, animal endangerment: Kingston police

A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said. Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the...

2h ago

