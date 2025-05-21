Docuseries on Edmonton Oilers dynasty coming from Ryan Reynolds’ production house

TORONTO — The Edmonton Oilers’ NHL reign in the 1980s will be the subject of a new docuseries from Ryan Reynolds’ production house Maximum Effort.

Producers say “The Great Ones” will offer “an unprecedented look at the lives and careers” of the Oilers players who helped the team win five Stanley Cups between 1984 and 1990.

The five-part series will feature new interviews with stars of the Oilers dynasty — who included Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier — as well as rivals, broadcasters, managers and other characters behind the scenes.

Emmy-winning filmmaker Austin Andrews, who helmed the Netflix drama series “Julie and the Phantoms,” is directing.

The series will premiere on Super Channel in the winter of 2027.

The Oilers are currently chasing their first Cup since 1990 with a Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars.

Reynolds’ production company is making the series in collaboration with Score G Productions, Fennessey Films, Super Channel and OEG Sports & Entertainment.

Maximum Effort is also behind the sports docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham,” which follows the rise of a Welsh soccer team owned by Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney. It’s now in its fourth season on FX.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press