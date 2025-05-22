Police share photos of suspect vehicle in Etobicoke hit-and-run that left man critically injured

The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan and was believed to be travelling from the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Burlington Street in Etobicoke. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 22, 2025 5:59 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 6:08 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Etobicoke last month.

Authorities responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at around 2:30 a.m. in the early-morning hours of Sunday, April 27, in the Evans Avenue and Royal York Road area.

Police said the driver was travelling northbound on Royal York Road approaching Evans Avenue, where they struck a 29-year-old man crossing near the intersection. The driver did not remain on scene and was last seen travelling westbound on Evans Avenue.

The 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan and was believed to be travelling from the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Burlington Street in Etobicoke.

Images of the vehicle have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

