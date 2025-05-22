Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. X/OPP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 22, 2025 5:27 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 5:29 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403.

OPP said the first driver was nabbed travelling 191 km/h on Hwy. 403 near Erin Mills Parkway.

A 24-year-old was charged with impaired driving and stunt driving. The individual’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for two weeks.

“Please drive sober,” an OPP spokesperson wrote on X.

Police said a second driver, a 37-year-old man, was pulled over for going 188 km/h on the westbound Hwy. 403 near Eglinton Avenue.

He was charged with stunt driving, and his driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, while his vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

No injuries were reported.

Top Stories

Brampton man among two charged in death of child in Muskoka Region

Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago. Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about...

8h ago

Police search for driver in west end hit-and-run

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in the city's west end on Wednesday night. Investigators say just after 9 p.m., a woman was struck by a vehicle in the...

6h ago

Police seek suspect in TTC bus sexual assaults

Toronto police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults on TTC buses. Police say the first incident happened on May 1, 2025, on a bus in the Yonge...

11h ago

2 staff members of Israeli Embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening while leaving an event at a Jewish museum, and the suspect yelled, “Free, free Palestine”...

30m ago

