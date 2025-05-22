Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403.

OPP said the first driver was nabbed travelling 191 km/h on Hwy. 403 near Erin Mills Parkway.

A 24-year-old was charged with impaired driving and stunt driving. The individual’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for two weeks.

“Please drive sober,” an OPP spokesperson wrote on X.

Police said a second driver, a 37-year-old man, was pulled over for going 188 km/h on the westbound Hwy. 403 near Eglinton Avenue.

He was charged with stunt driving, and his driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, while his vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

No injuries were reported.