Panama and Venezuela to resume flights suspended for almost a year in diplomatic tensions
Posted May 22, 2025 12:38 pm.
Last Updated May 22, 2025 1:03 pm.
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama and Venezuela will resume commercial flights nearly a year after suspending them when they broke off diplomatic relations, Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority said Thursday.
Venezuela pulled its diplomatic representation from Panama last July after Panama President José Raúl Mulino refused to recognize Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s reelection.
The Associated Press