Small plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood, setting home and vehicles on fire

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2025 9:26 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 10:08 am.

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood during foggy weather early Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire as well as vehicles, and forcing evacuations along several blocks, authorities said.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.”

He said, “There is a direct hit to multiple homes” in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood and described “a gigantic debris field” in a dense, packed neighborhood.

It was not known if there were any injuries.

Eddy said it was very foggy at the time the private plane crashed. “You could barely see in front of you,” he said.

The Cessna 550 aircraft crashed at about 3:45 a.m. near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

The plane can carry six to eight people.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

In October 2021, a twin-engine plane plowed into a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a UPS delivery driver on the ground and burning homes. It was preparing to land at the airport.

Top Stories

Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403. OPP...

4h ago

'Honey, do you want to kiss a millionaire?': Newmarket man details $65M Lotto Max win

A man from Newmarket was announced as the winner of the $65 million OLG Lotto Max jackpot, and he detailed his attempts at sharing the news with his wife and children. The OLG unveiled Mark Hanley of...

0m ago

Police share photos of suspect vehicle in Etobicoke hit-and-run that left man critically injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Etobicoke last month. Authorities responded...

4h ago

Stellantis postponing production of Dodge Charger Daytona R/T for 2026 model year

Automaker Stellantis is postponing production of the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., for the 2026 model year as it continues to assess the effects of U.S. tariff policies. However,...

51m ago

