Byelection to be held to replace Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park

Deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie sits in the council chamber on Wednesday February 15, 2023. McKelvie says that refugees and asylum applicants seeking shelter in Toronto will be turned away from the city's at-capacity shelters to programs and hotels operated by Immigration and Refugee and Citizenship Canada as of June 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 23, 2025 11:09 am.

A byelection will be held to replace former Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park following her resignation.

McKelvie resigned after becoming the Member of Parliament for Ajax.

She ran for the Liberal Party of Canada in April’s election, which former Liberal cabinet minister Mark Holland represented. She won with 56.3 per cent of the vote.

Her resignation from her Toronto City Council seat was effective May 9.

The bylaw to require a byelection will be passed on June 22 by city council and nominations will open up on June 23.

The City Clerk will then determine voting dates while considering holidays and ensuring adequate time for the preparation of the byelection.

McKelvie was first elected to council during the 2018 campaign in a tight race and subsequently reelected in 2022.

She was appointed Deputy Mayor under former Mayor John Tory, a role in which she assumed certain mayoral responsibilities during Tory’s vacancy from February to July 2023.

McKelvie continued to serve as deputy major under Mayor Olivia Chow.

In a statement announcing her resignation earlier this month, McKelvie thanked “her council colleagues, the stakeholders she had the privilege of working with, and the community members of Scarborough—Rouge Park for their trust over the last seven years.”

