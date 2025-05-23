Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was “brake-checking” other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the Fort Erie-bound QEW, spilling 53,000 litres of diesel fuel.

The crash took place on Friday, January 12, 2024, at around 7:45 a.m. on the busy highway just east of Tufford Road in Niagara Region.

“It was reported that a black Mercedes being driven aggressively and brake checking other vehicles caused a white SUV to collide with a fuel tanker causing both vehicles to travel off the highway and into the right ditch,” an OPP release states.

The fuel tanker toppled onto its side on the South Service Road after smashing through a highway barrier fence, and massive amounts of fuel began spilling onto the ground causing environmental damage.

“The collision and cleanup resulted in a lengthy highway closure,” police noted.

Investigators say the driver of the Mercedes drove away from the scene and didn’t report their involvement.

After a lengthy investigation, police were able to identify the driver.

Mirkarim Mousavi, 59, of Burlington, faces charges of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm.