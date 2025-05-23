Police charge driver who allegedly caused crash that led to massive fuel spill on QEW

An overhead view of the crash scene. OPP

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 23, 2025 11:28 am.

A driver who Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say was “brake-checking” other vehicles is now facing charges after his actions allegedly led to a chain reaction crash that saw a fuel tanker rollover on the Fort Erie-bound QEW, spilling 53,000 litres of diesel fuel.

The crash took place on Friday, January 12, 2024, at around 7:45 a.m. on the busy highway just east of Tufford Road in Niagara Region.

“It was reported that a black Mercedes being driven aggressively and brake checking other vehicles caused a white SUV to collide with a fuel tanker causing both vehicles to travel off the highway and into the right ditch,” an OPP release states.

The fuel tanker toppled onto its side on the South Service Road after smashing through a highway barrier fence, and massive amounts of fuel began spilling onto the ground causing environmental damage.

“The collision and cleanup resulted in a lengthy highway closure,” police noted.

Investigators say the driver of the Mercedes drove away from the scene and didn’t report their involvement.

After a lengthy investigation, police were able to identify the driver.

Mirkarim Mousavi, 59, of Burlington, faces charges of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

13m ago

Byelection to be held to replace Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park

A byelection will be held to replace former Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park following her resignation. McKelvie resigned after becoming the Member of Parliament for Ajax. She...

22m ago

'We're unsafe': 3 wanted in suspected arson at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case following a two-alarm fire at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough, and the business owner is speaking out, claiming staff aren't adequately...

updated

45m ago

What does latest Canada Post job action mean for you?

Canada Post's union, which represents about 55,000 workers, has called for a nationwide overtime stoppage after a midnight deadline for a new contract came and went without any movement. That means...

27m ago

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera that has issued 67,000 tickets cut down for 5th time

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. The community group Safe Parkside...

13m ago

Byelection to be held to replace Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park

A byelection will be held to replace former Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Scarborough-Rouge Park following her resignation. McKelvie resigned after becoming the Member of Parliament for Ajax. She...

22m ago

'We're unsafe': 3 wanted in suspected arson at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case following a two-alarm fire at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough, and the business owner is speaking out, claiming staff aren't adequately...

updated

45m ago

What does latest Canada Post job action mean for you?

Canada Post's union, which represents about 55,000 workers, has called for a nationwide overtime stoppage after a midnight deadline for a new contract came and went without any movement. That means...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has voted to impose a 50m bubble zone prohibiting protests around any vulnerable institution. Opponents say the bylaw curbs rights and freedoms. Alan Carter reports on the contentious debate.

16h ago

3:04
NHLer Brett Howden breaks down under cross-examination at sex assault trial

Vegas Golden Knights' player, Brett Howden, broke down in tears under questioning Thursday. Michelle Mackey has those details along with the legal arguments over inconsistencies in his testimony.

17h ago

1:44
Toronto under rainfall warning, up to 60 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and areas across the GTA as rain is expected to reach up to 50-60 mm.

21h ago

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

21h ago

0:30
Canada Post shuts down two-week strike delay

Canada Post workers could hit the picket lines by Friday after the crown corporation declined the union's offer to delay the strike deadline.
More Videos