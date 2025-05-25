President Donald Trump says Russian leader Vladimir Putin ‘has gone absolutely CRAZY!’

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Seung Min Kim (), The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2025 9:36 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2025 10:02 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump made it clear he is losing patience with Vladimir Putin, leveling some of his sharpest criticism at the Russian leader as Moscow pounded Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles for a third straight night.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump wrote in a social media post on Sunday night.

Trump said Putin is “needlessly killing a lot of people,” pointing out that “missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.”

The attack was the largest aerial assault since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022, according to Ukrainian officials. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured.

The U.S. president warned that if Putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine, it will “lead to the downfall of Russia!” But Trump expressed frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well, saying that he is “doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does.”

“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Trump wrote on social media.

The president has increasingly voiced irritation at Putin and the inability to resolve the now three-year-old war, which Trump promised he would promptly end as he campaigned to return to the White House.

He had long boasted of his friendly relationship with Putin and repeatedly stressed that Russia is more willing than Ukraine to reach a peace deal.

But last month, Trump urged Putin to “STOP!” assaulting Ukraine after Russia launched another deadly barrage of attacks on Kyiv, and he has repeatedly expressed his frustration that the war in Ukraine is continuing.

“I’m not happy with what Putin’s doing. He’s killing a lot of people. And I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin,” Trump told reporters earlier Sunday as he departed northern New Jersey, where he spent most of the weekend. “I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people and I don’t like it at all. ”

A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine remains elusive. Trump and Putin spoke on the phone this past week, and Trump announced after the call that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire talks. That conversation occurred after Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks since 2022. But on Thursday, the Kremlin said no direct talks were scheduled.

The European Union has slapped new sanctions on Russia this month in response to Putin’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire. But while Trump has threatened to step up sanctions and tariffs on Russia, he hasn’t acted so far.

Seung Min Kim (), The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deliberate and cowardly act:' Local businesses devastated after targeted restaurant fire

The lawyer who represents the owners of a Scarborough restaurant gutted by a fire early Saturday morning calls it a "deliberate and cowardly act of arson." Toronto lawyer Rajesh Kumar tells CityNews...

1h ago

Ontario teacher killed in crash with students remembered as cherished coach, friend

Grief rippled through a central Ontario community on Sunday as residents struggled to come to terms with the deaths of four students and a teacher killed in a crash, with hundreds of people paying tribute...

5m ago

Union responds to Canada Post offers Sunday as overtime ban stretches on

Talks between Canada Post and negotiators from its union are expected to resume over the next few days, its union said Sunday after the two parties met amid warnings of mail delivery delays tied to a national...

3h ago

Even after the Justin Trudeau experience, Liberal MPs still reject Reform Act rules

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs voted against adopting a formal process to eject their leader should the need arise, newly elected Liberal Caucus Chair James Maloney confirmed on Sunday. A majority of the caucus...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Deliberate and cowardly act:' Local businesses devastated after targeted restaurant fire

The lawyer who represents the owners of a Scarborough restaurant gutted by a fire early Saturday morning calls it a "deliberate and cowardly act of arson." Toronto lawyer Rajesh Kumar tells CityNews...

1h ago

Ontario teacher killed in crash with students remembered as cherished coach, friend

Grief rippled through a central Ontario community on Sunday as residents struggled to come to terms with the deaths of four students and a teacher killed in a crash, with hundreds of people paying tribute...

5m ago

Union responds to Canada Post offers Sunday as overtime ban stretches on

Talks between Canada Post and negotiators from its union are expected to resume over the next few days, its union said Sunday after the two parties met amid warnings of mail delivery delays tied to a national...

3h ago

Even after the Justin Trudeau experience, Liberal MPs still reject Reform Act rules

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs voted against adopting a formal process to eject their leader should the need arise, newly elected Liberal Caucus Chair James Maloney confirmed on Sunday. A majority of the caucus...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Repeat target: Second Indian restaurant fire in Scarborough tied to same owners

Rhianne Campbell spoke to a nearby business owners who say this attack will have lasting impacts on both the community and local businesses.

2h ago

2:24
Sunny and seasonal start to the week

A sunny start to the week with the return of seasonal temperatures, however, the wet weather is set to return midweek.

3h ago

1:39
Video shows Scarborough restaurant fire deliberately set

Surveillance video obtained by CityNews shows a two-alarm fire that gutted a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning was deliberately set.

3:16
Judge blocks Trump administration's ban on Harvard accepting international students

On Friday, a U.S. judge on temporarily blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students.

17h ago

2:42
Cool weather wraps up the weekend

The sun may have broken through for an extended period across the GTA but temperatures will remain cool Sunday with the chance of showers late in the day.
More Videos