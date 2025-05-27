Former PM Chrétien misses throne speech due to minor heart surgery

Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien arrives for the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2025 7:39 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 7:53 pm.

OTTAWA — Minor heart surgery forced former prime minister Jean Chrétien to miss today’s throne speech delivered by King Charles in the Senate.

Eddie Goldenberg, former senior political adviser to Chrétien, says the former leader had “some discomfort” yesterday and a doctor determined that he had a blocked artery.

Goldenberg says a stent was inserted this morning.

Tuesday’s speech from the throne officially opened the new Parliament after last month’s election and several former prime ministers were present.

It was the first throne speech delivered by a sitting British monarch in Canada in nearly 50 years.

Chrétien is now 91 but has remained active in politics, speaking at the Liberal leadership convention in March and at rallies for multiple candidates during the election campaign in April.

He also attended the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet on May 13.

“He says he is feeling fine and plans to be home tomorrow,” Goldenberg said.

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric. In...

0m ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

2h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

9m ago

Be on lookout for invasive species, biodiversity threats as warmer weather settles in Ontario

CityNews spoke with the head of the Invasive Species Centre in Ontario about what we can do to slow the spread of pests and diseases.

40m ago

