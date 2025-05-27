Government’s priorities to be outlined in today’s throne speech

Prime Minister Mark Carney has an audience with King Charles at Rideau Hall in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 7:53 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s vision for nation-building and economic growth is expected to form the main thrust of the throne speech when King Charles reads it today in the Canadian Senate.

In a speech to his caucus Sunday, Carney laid out his governing agenda for the re-opening of Parliament.

Carney said his government’s immediate focus will be on affordability measures, such as quickly passing the tax cut he promised during the campaign.

He said the Liberal government had been elected to do nothing less than define “a new economic and security relationship with the United States.”

Carney said his ministers will immediately introduce legislation to fast-track infrastructure projects deemed to be in the national interest and bring in a bill to eliminate all federal barriers to free trade in Canada.

Carney said his minority government team will be “very, very busy” in not just the coming weeks, but also over the next few years, and accomplish things “previously thought impossible at speeds not seen in generations.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Arson suspected at Greek café in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case at a Greek café in Scarborough. Police were called to a shopping plaza near Birchmount Road and Vauxhall Drive around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday following...

53m ago

'Lost without them': Students return to school after crash killed teen girls, coach

The school looked about the same, except for a huge pile of flowers outside the entrance. But a palpable sadness hung thick in the air.  Students returned to Walkerton District Community School...

2h ago

Toronto-area teen boys charged following collision with moose

Two 16-year-old boys from Scarborough are facing drug and firearm charges after a crash involving a moose. The Anishinabek Police Service said its officers responded to a collision on May 24 on Hwy....

2h ago

Police share composite sketch of suspect wanted in violent assault of elderly woman

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shared a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in the violent assault of an 84-year-old woman following a collision last month in Ajax. Police said between 10:45...

1h ago

Top Stories

Arson suspected at Greek café in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case at a Greek café in Scarborough. Police were called to a shopping plaza near Birchmount Road and Vauxhall Drive around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday following...

53m ago

'Lost without them': Students return to school after crash killed teen girls, coach

The school looked about the same, except for a huge pile of flowers outside the entrance. But a palpable sadness hung thick in the air.  Students returned to Walkerton District Community School...

2h ago

Toronto-area teen boys charged following collision with moose

Two 16-year-old boys from Scarborough are facing drug and firearm charges after a crash involving a moose. The Anishinabek Police Service said its officers responded to a collision on May 24 on Hwy....

2h ago

Police share composite sketch of suspect wanted in violent assault of elderly woman

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shared a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in the violent assault of an 84-year-old woman following a collision last month in Ajax. Police said between 10:45...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Heartbroken business owners face uncertain future after Scarborough restaurant fire

A Scarborough community is on the edge after two restaurants were intentionally set on fire on back to back nights. Rhianne Campbell with the growing fear among business owners.

13h ago

2:25
New section of future Hazel McCallion LRT in Mississauga being dug up

Nearly two years after tracks for the Hazel McCallion LRT line were added to the rebuilt intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive, crews are back digging it up. Metrolinx staff say "track rework" is now needed. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

5:09
King Charles arrives in Canada for a historic visit

King Charles has arrived in Canada, and will deliver the throne speech in Ottawa on Tuesday. Faiza Amin discusses the significance of this royal visit, and what to expect with McMaster University historian, Justin Voke.

17h ago

2:04
King Charles and Queen Camilla's first moments after landing in Canada

The King and Queen arrived in Ottawa to a big crowd and were immediately welcomed by Canada's governor general and prime minister.

18h ago

5:36
Excitement builds ahead of King Charles arrival

Anticipation was high ahead of the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Ottawa on Monday afternoon.

18h ago

More Videos