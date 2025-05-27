Judge rules abuse of process in Nygard case but Manitoba charges to continue

Peter Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2025 6:39 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 8:18 pm.

WINNIPEG — A judge has ruled a decision by Manitoba’s former attorney general to review a criminal case against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard was an abuse of process.

Judge Mary Kate Harvie said in a decision Tuesday that Kelvin Goertzen, when he was attorney general with the former Progressive Conservative government, didn’t do his due diligence in seeking a second opinion on a decision by the Crown not to lay charges.

Charges were later laid against Nygard.

The judge wrote Goertzen acted on “partisan concerns.”

“By proceeding in this manner and seeking a second opinion without an articulated basis, the attorney general undermined public confidence in Manitoba Prosecution Service counsel, and by extension the justice system, rather than improving it,” Harvie wrote.

“In order for the attorney general to respect and maintain the rule of law, he cannot be swayed by media criticism, petitions, public demonstrations or partisan concerns.

“At the end of the day every person, no matter how reviled, how notorious, how popular or unpopular, must receive equal treatment by the attorney general and by the justice system.”

Nygard, who founded a now-defunct global women’s clothing company in Winnipeg, was sentenced last year to 11 years for sex offences in Toronto. He also faces a trial on sex charges in Quebec as well as extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

In 2022, Goertzen sought the second opinion from Saskatchewan prosecutors after facing questions from legislators and the public about why charges against Nygard were not also pursued in Manitoba.

Saskatchewan prosecutors recommended charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement proceed. Nygard was arrested on those charges the following year.

Despite the abuse of process, Harvie ruled Nygard’s case can proceed in court.

The defence had asked for a stay of proceedings, but the judge said she didn’t consider a stay “to be an appropriate remedy.”

“While it does not necessarily assist the accused in this case, I am satisfied that the appropriate message has been sent with respect to the actions of the attorney general and the method of obtaining a second opinion,” she wrote.

Goertzen said in a statement it would inappropriate to comment on the case as it’s still before the courts.

— By Jeremy Simes in Regina

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

8m ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

2h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

32m ago

Be on lookout for invasive species, biodiversity threats as warmer weather settles in Ontario

CityNews spoke with the head of the Invasive Species Centre in Ontario about what we can do to slow the spread of pests and diseases.

17m ago

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

8m ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

2h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

32m ago

Be on lookout for invasive species, biodiversity threats as warmer weather settles in Ontario

CityNews spoke with the head of the Invasive Species Centre in Ontario about what we can do to slow the spread of pests and diseases.

17m ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Riverdale shooting: 18-year-old and 17-year-old arrested for double homicide

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide shooting in Riverdale.

7h ago

1:13
Scarborough café fire third suspected case of arson in days

Toronto police are investigating a third suspected case of arson in days that targeted a local business.

7h ago

27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.

7h ago

2:15
King Charles on global trade tensions: Time for Canada to 'think big, act bigger'

During his throne speech, King Charles III said global trade tensions has brought Canada a new opportunity to transform its economic power.

8h ago

10:16
King Charles' speech symbolism comes at a crucial time for Canada: historian

Author and historian at the University of Toronto Margaret MacMillan explains the symbolism behind King Charles' throne speech.

8h ago

More Videos