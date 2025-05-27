S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also climb

Specialist Anthony Matesic works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By The Canadian Press

May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025

TORONTO — Strength in the utility, financial and technology sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 142.96 points at 26,216.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 538.38 points at 42,141.45 after U.S markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. The S&P 500 index was up 94.10 points at 5,896.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 381.62 points at 19,118.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.64 cents US compared with 72.83 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was down 94 cents US at US$60.59 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents US at US$3.69 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$64.90 at US$3,300.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down eight cents US at US$4.76 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

WATCH LIVE: King Charles officially opens Parliament with throne speech

King Charles III says Canada faces a "critical moment" as the system of global trade that made it prosper undergoes a shift. Delivering the speech from the throne in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, the King...

1m ago

Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament. The royals were welcomed with full military...

1m ago

Hudson's Bay to terminate 8,000 employees, close all stores by June 1

Hudson's Bay is set to close all its stores and terminate more than 8,000 employees by Sunday. The company filed a motion on Monday evening detailing that, once the liquidation process is complete,...

updated

55m ago

2 additional suspects charged with 1st-degree murder in Riverdale double homicide

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male who were the subject of Canada-wide warrants were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a double homicide in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood. Abdulrahman...

1h ago

