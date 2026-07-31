Canada to impose temporary 25% tariff on some imports of wood cabinets, vanities

OTTAWA — Canada is imposing a temporary tariff on imports of some wood products as Ottawa awaits the findings of a probe into possible harmful practices in the global market.

The federal government said in a news release that Canada will impose a 25 per cent surtax on certain wood cabinets and vanities starting Friday.

Those tariffs will be in place for a maximum of 200 days while the Canadian International Trade Tribunal investigates whether increased imports of those goods are threatening to harm Canada’s domestic producers.

Wood cabinets and vanities manufactured in the United States, Mexico, Israel, Chile and developing nations will be exempt from the tariffs. The federal government said that’s in keeping with Canada’s international trade obligations.

Last October, the United States imposed a 25 per cent surtax on imports of certain upholstered wooden furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities from Canada. The U.S. hit pause at the start of this year on plans to ramp those tariffs up to 30 per cent on furniture and 50 per cent on cabinets and vanities.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne asked for the Canadian International Trade Tribunal inquiry back in April at the request of the Canadian Wood Products Alliance.

The tribunal is expected to report its findings by Jan. 15, 2027, and may recommend certain remedies if warranted.

If the inquiry finds no injury, the surtax will immediately drop.

The federal government said “safeguard measures” like the temporary tariffs are permitted under World Trade Organization governing principles whenever there’s evidence that products are being imported in quantities large enough to harm domestic producers.

Champagne said in a statement Friday that the federal government is imposing the temporary surtax to protect Canada’s wood product manufacturers.

“This provisional safeguard measure will help ensure that Canada’s wood cabinets and vanities industry can compete on a level playing field, maintain good jobs, and continue contributing to the strength of our economy,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

The Canadian Press